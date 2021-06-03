Renewed call to raise teacher salaries in the U.S. The COVID-19 pandemic revealed just how essential some jobs really are to the nation with the agonizing months under lockdown showing parents the indispensable roles of teachers in the U.S. A recent op-ed in The New York Times renews a call for raising the salaries of teachers, making the case that six-figure salaries might help slow the exodus of educators and improve school quality. Colette Coleman, a sociologist and a former teacher who wrote that op-ed, joined CBSN to discuss closing the pay gap.