Reminiscing on three decades of R.E.M.

R.E.M. broke up three years ago, after 31 years as one of the most popular bands in history. A new retrospective and boxed set looks at the band's rise to fame. Anthony Mason sat down with singer Michael Stipe to discuss the group.
