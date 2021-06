Remembering the Tulsa Race Massacre Hundreds gathered in Tulsa, Oklahoma to commemorate 100 years since the destruction of a thriving black community once known as "Black Wall Street." This comes as President Biden prepares to announce measures to narrow the racial wealth gap in cities like Tulsa. CBS News political contributor Antjuan Seawright joined CBSN to discuss what similarities he sees between what happened then and the racial violence occurring in the U.S. today.