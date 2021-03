Remembering the "Unbroken" spirit of Louis Zamperini The bestselling book “Unbroken” told the harrowing true story of Louis Zamperini, an Olympian and war hero. Captured and tortured by the Japanese during WWII, he returned to Japan years later to tell his tormentors he forgave them. Chip Reid looks back at the remarkable life of Zamperini, who died this week at the age of 97.