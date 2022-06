Remembering the Stonewall uprising and the birth of the gay rights movement 53 years later Tuesday marks 53 years since the riots at the Stonewall Inn, which ushered in the birth of the gay rights movement. Marc Stein, a history professor at San Francisco State University and the author of "The Stonewall Riots: A Documentary History," joined CBS News to discuss the events that unfolded that night and the role it played in shaping the LGBTQ movement.