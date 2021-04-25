Live

Watch CBSN Live

Remembering the life and legacy of Carrie Fisher

Movie fans remember Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" series, but her talents and social impact reached far beyond the big screen. Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier talks about Fisher's role as an activist and writer.
