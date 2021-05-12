Live

Watch CBSN Live

Remembering Stephen Hawking

"There are no limits to the human spirit." When Stephen Hawking was diagnosed with ALS at the age of 21, he was told he had one or two years to live. However, Hawking went on to live another five decades, leading an inspiring life.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.