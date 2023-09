Remembering Sen. Dianne Feinstein Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who represented California in the U.S. Senate for over three decades, has died at the age of 90. She is being remembered for her work to pass the federal assault weapons ban in 1994, improve her state's water infrastructure and more. CBS News correspondent Skyler Henry and CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa have more on her political impact and legacy.