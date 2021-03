Remembering Richard Hottelet, the last of "The Murrow Boys" CBS News is mourning the loss of an icon. Richard C. Hottelet passed away at the age of 97. Hottelet was part of a legendary group of correspondents hired by Edward R. Murrow to cover World War II. Michael Freedman, former general manager of CBS Radio Network News and senior vice president of communications at the University of Maryland, joins "CBSN" with more on how "The Murrow Boys" changed the face of journalism.