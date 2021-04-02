Live

Watch CBSN Live

Remembering our four-legged friends

How we remember our pets can say a lot about who we are as humans, too. Lee Cowan visits the Bubbling Well Pet Memorial Park in Napa, Calif., to see how devoted pet owners preserve the memory of their dearly departed companions.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.