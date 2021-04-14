Live

Remembering Nancy Reagan's legacy

Former first lady Nancy Reagan passed away at 94 on Sunday. The nation, including President Barack Obama, remembers her legacy during the Reagan administration and after. Reagan biographer Craig Shirley joins CBSN with more details.
