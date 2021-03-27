Live

Watch CBSN Live

Remembering Mike Nichols

In his lifetime, the director won nine Tony's, eight Emmy's, one Oscar and one Grammy -- one of only twelve people who have won each at least once. Nichols died Wednesday of cardiac arrest. He was 83. Jim Axelrod reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.