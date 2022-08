Remembering life and legacy of legendary sports broadcaster Vin Scully Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully has died at the age of 94. The Hall of Fame broadcaster called games for the team for a total of 67 seasons. David Samson, host of the CBS Sports podcast "Nothing Personal with David Samson" and former president of the Miami Marlins, joins CBS News to reflect on the life and legacy of the great Vin Scully.