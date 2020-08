Remembering Emmett Till on the 65th anniversary of his death It's been 65 years since Emmett Till, a Black teenager, was brutally killed by two White men after he was accused of whistling at a White woman in Mississippi. As part of the CBSN special "The Power of August," Vladimir Duthiers takes a closer look at the movements that were sparked by Till's death in 1955, and George Floyd's murder decades later.