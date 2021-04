Rembrandt: Master of masters His name is Rembrandt van Rijn, the most famous 17th century Dutch painter and one of the great artists of all time. And you can see him in all his glory in a stunning new exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. It is called "Rembrandt's Journey: Painter, Draftsman, Etcher." CBS News "60 Minutes" Correspondent Morley Safer takes viewers on a journey, revealing the inner workings of an old master. (Originally aired December 7, 2003.)