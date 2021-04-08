Live

Watch CBSN Live

Remains of child known as "Baby Doe" identified

The remains of a child found in the New England area has been identified. Christina Hager of CBS Boston affiliate WBZ has more information on the child known as "Baby Doe" and shares it with CBSN's Contessa Brewer.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.