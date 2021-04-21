Live

Watch CBSN Live

Remains of boy missing since 1989 found

The remains of Jacob Wetterling, an 11-year-old boy who was kidnapped in Minnesota almost 27 years ago, have been found. CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas joins CBSN from St. Paul, Minnesota, with the latest details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.