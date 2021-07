Remains of 10 more victims recovered at Florida condo collapse site The bodies of 10 more victims have been recovered at the site of a Florida condo collapse, bringing the confirmed death toll to 46, with 94 people still unaccounted for. CBS News correspondent Manuel Bojorquez reports from Surfside, and reporter Joan Murray of CBS Miami station WFOR joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero with more on the investigation and where recovery efforts go from here.