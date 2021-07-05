Live

Watch CBSN Live

Remainder of Florida condo building demolished

What remained of the condo building the collapsed in Surfside, Florida, was demolished Sunday night. The demolition clears the way for search and rescue efforts to resume. CBS LA's Chris Holmstrom reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.