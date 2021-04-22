Live

Relentless bombings kill 100 in Aleppo

The little hope that came from a short Syrian cease-fire has all but vanished. And as diplomats in New York try to revive the truce, Russian and Syrian warplanes are pounding a rebel-held area of Aleppo. Elizabeth Palmer reports from Damascus.
