Relentless bombing decimates Syria's largest city

In Syria, the Assad regime, with the help of Russia, is systematically destroying much of its largest city. Rebel-held eastern Aleppo is staggering under the worst bombing of the civil war, now in its sixth year. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
