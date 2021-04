Relatives of black men killed by police speak out On Tuesday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, video captured the moment two police officers shot Alton Sterling dead outside a convenience store. David Begnaud spoke with the mother of Sterling's son, Cameron. On Wednesday, Diamond Reynolds posted the video of her fiancé, Philando Castile, bleeding to death -- with no one giving him first aid -- after a police officer shot him during a traffic stop in Minnesota. She spoke with Anna Werner.