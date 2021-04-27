Live

Relationship between U.S. and Mexico grows tense

President Trump's team suggested an import tax on Mexico to fund the border wall he has promised to build along the U.S-Mexico border. CBS News foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan joins CBSN to discuss the latest.
