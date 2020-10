Reince Priebus, Valerie Jarrett on presidential debate, final push to Election Day With 12 days left until Election Day, the presidential candidates will face off in their final debate Thursday night in Nashville. Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and former senior adviser to President Obama, Valerie Jarett, join "CBS This Morning" to discuss what's at stake for both candidates in the 2020 presidential race.