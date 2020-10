Reince Priebus, Valerie Jarrett on big moments from VP debate, how it could shake up 2020 race Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris clashed on the White House's coronavirus response during Wednesday night's debate. CBS News political analyst and President Trump's former chief of staff Reince Priebus and former senior adviser to President Obama Valerie Jarrett weigh in on how this could shake up the 2020 race.