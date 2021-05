Reince Priebus out as White House chief of staff President Trump tweeted that he is naming Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as his new chief of staff, replacing Reince Priebus. The move comes a week after Mr. Trump hired Anthony Scaramucci to be his communications director against Priebus' wishes. Washington Post reporter Ed O'Keefe and CBS News political director Steve Chaggaris join CBSN with more.