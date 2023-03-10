Watch CBS News

Regulators seize control of Silicon Valley Bank

Regulators seized control of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday, the first time this type of measure has been taken since the Great Depression. J.D. Durkin of "The Street" joins CBS News with how this is affecting the markets.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.