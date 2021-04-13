Live

Watch CBSN Live

Regulating Self-Driving Cars, Ikea Recalls Lamps--#CBSNBusiness Headlines

Oil prices have sunk again, Google wants the government to regulate self-driving cars, and the average American will spend $180 on Valentine's Day. Those stories and more from Moneywatch's Jill Wagner from the New York Stock Exchange.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.