Regular internet use might lower dementia risk, study suggests Participants in a multi-year study who regularly used the internet had roughly half the risk of developing dementia in comparison to those who were not regularly online. More than 18,000 adults between the ages of 50 and 65 years old participated in the study. Virginia Chang, an associate professor at New York University's School of Global Public Health and one of the researchers behind the study, joined CBS News to talk about the results.