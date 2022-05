Regretting abortion, not abortion access Kitty Holland was in her mid 30s when she had her second abortion - a decision she came to regret. Her partner at the time didn't want a child, so she chose to terminate her pregnancy, but abortion was illegal in Ireland at the time, so she flew to Amsterdam for the procedure. Despite regretting her decision, she told CBS News' Holly Williams that it was her “mistake to make,” and she continues to support abortion rights.