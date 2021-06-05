Live

Reflecting on the AIDS epidemic on the 40th anniversary of the first reported cases

June 5 marks 40 years since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published the first report of what would come to be known as HIV/AIDS. In the past 20 years, infections and deaths have fallen dramatically, thanks to awareness and new treatments. But in those early days of the epidemic, fear, discrimination and a lack of understanding of the virus made containing it and defeating it all the more difficult.
