Path To Citizenship
Coronavirus Crisis
Biden Administration
Stimulus Check
Harry & Meghan Interview
Redskins defend team name against U.S. senators
The NFL's Washington Redskins is standing firm against United States senators who say the team name is a racial slur. The team says Native Americans first designed its redskins logo and still support it. Mark Albert reports.
