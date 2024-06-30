Rediscovering the photos of Paul McCartney Paul McCartney recently uncovered photographs he'd thought were lost – ones he took during The Beatles' first tour of America in 1964. The pictures – candid shots from the vantage point of newly-anointed superstars – are the basis of the book, "1964: Eyes of the Storm," and an exhibition currently on view at the Brooklyn Museum. Correspondent Anthony Mason gets a private tour with McCartney, who talks about documenting the astonishing welcome that the "lads from Liverpool" received in the U.S. (An earlier version of this story was broadcast on June 18, 2023.)