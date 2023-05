Recruits train for front line combat ahead of Ukraine's spring offensive Charlie D'Agata attended a Ukraine military training mission a short distance from the front lines, as instructors taught new recruits how to shoot machine guns, fire RPGs and fly armed drones. D'Agata saw firsthand the wide assortment of weapons they have to know how to use and spoke with a former history teacher who is wrapping up his training before being sent into the counter offensive.