Records may show double billing for some US-supported work done at Chinese research facilities

CBS News has reviewed records that may show the U.S. government paid twice for aspects of projects carried out at a research lab in Wuhan and other facilities in China. Now USAID’s internal watchdog has opened a probe after receiving information from Republican Sen. Roger Marshall. Senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge reports. Editor's note: Graphics in the video have been updated and the web version of this report has been updated to include a comment about our report by Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance.
