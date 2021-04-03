Live

Record rain tries to help ease California drought

Intense rain caused some flooding, but it’s just a drop in the bucket for the drought-stricken state. Vinita Nair reports on how weather experts say California’s climate may be starting to change, and could become wetter in the next year.
