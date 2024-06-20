Watch CBS News

Record-breaking travel expected for 4th of July

AAA is predicting nearly 71 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more during the nine-day travel period around the 4th of July, which is up 5% from last year. Among the top destinations are London, Rome, Alaska, Hawaii and Anaheim, California.
