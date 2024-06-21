Record-breaking heat to stick around through weekend for Northeast The oppressive hot weather and humidity that's been felt across much of the country this month will settle in for the weekend in the Northeast United States with millions still under extreme heat advisories and warnings. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has more on precautions underway to protect people from the heat dome. And Doug Parker, an assistant secretary for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, joined CBS News to discuss the dangers of working in these temperatures.