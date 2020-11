Reconsidering a Colorado mountain's controversial name Just over five years ago, then-President Barack Obama changed the name of the tallest peak in North America from Mt. McKinley to Denali, its original, Native Alaskan name. Today, as our nation wrestles with its past and with questions about those we've chosen to honor, the U.S. Board of Geographic Names is considering changing the name of Mt. Evans and other sites in Colorado. Correspondent Barry Petersen reports.