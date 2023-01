Global economy could be in for a "tough year" in 2023, IMF chief warns International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva warned that the global economy could face a "tough year" in 2023 in an interview on "Face the Nation." Threadneedle Ventures founder Ann Berry joined CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss the likelihood of a recession, rising interest rates and the global economy.