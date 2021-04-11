Recent study shows terrorism concerns may affect our health A recent CBS News poll shows Americans' concerns over terrorism are on the rise. Americans, 44 percent of them, think another terrorist attack in the U.S. is very likely in the next few months. This is the highest percentage since right after the September 11th attacks. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook and CBS News contributor Dr. Holly Phillips speak with clinical psychologist Dr. Justin Sinclair about the effect this fear could be having on our health.