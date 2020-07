Recent celebrity anti-Semitic incidents underscore rise in attacks against Jewish Americans A series of recent anti-Semitic comments and online posts from celebrities has drawn criticism and backlash. It comes after a report earlier this year found 2019 was a record year for anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO and national director of the Anti-Defamation League, joined CBSN to discuss the rise in incidents and how to combat anti-Semitism in the "cancel culture" era.