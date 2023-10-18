Watch CBS News

Recapping Biden's trip to Israel as hospital explosion curtails diplomatic efforts

President Biden is returning to the United States after a brief visit to Israel on Wednesday. The president was expected to spend another day in the Middle East, but a summit in Jordan with King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas was canceled following the deadly blast at a Gaza hospital. CBS News' Haley Ott, Major Garrett and Weijia Jiang have more.
