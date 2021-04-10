Live

Recalled tires not leaving the road

Federal investigators said Tuesday that a majority of defective tires stay on the road even after being recalled. The investigation was prompted by four crashes in 2014 caused by tire failure that killed 12 people. Kris Van Cleave has more.
