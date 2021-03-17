Live

Watch CBSN Live

Rebuilding from the Wreckage

19 of the 22 players that made up the professional soccer team from Chapeco, Brazil were killed when their plane crashed last November. Nearly a year later, the victims' families and the teams' fans are trying to recover. Jon Wertheim reports.
