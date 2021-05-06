Rebuilding America's pool of construction workers When the 2008 recession hit homeowners - and homebuilders - hard, more than 1.5 million residential construction workers left the industry. Fewer than half of those jobs have since been recovered, and few young people are looking to careers in construction, plumbing, welding, and other skilled trades. Mark Strassmann looks at the shortage of skilled labor (desperately needed to build or repair housing in the wake of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria) and talks with "This Old House" veteran Norm Abram and Mike Rowe, former host of the series "Dirty Jobs," about reconstituting America's blue-collar work ethic.