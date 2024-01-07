Watch CBS News

Rebranding China's conflicted Xinjiang region as a tourist destination

Western China's vast and beautiful Xinjiang region became notorious for the arbitrary detention and "re-education" of hundreds of thousands of Muslim Uyghurs, whose language and cultural identity have been seen by China's Communist Party as a threat to its total control. But following global condemnation for its crackdown on the Uyghurs, China claimed its so-called re-education centers were shut down in 2019. CBS News correspondent Elizabeth Palmer recently traveled to Xinjiang on a government tour to see how the region is now being re-branded by China as a fun-filled destination for international tourists.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.