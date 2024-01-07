Rebranding China's conflicted Xinjiang region as a tourist destination Western China's vast and beautiful Xinjiang region became notorious for the arbitrary detention and "re-education" of hundreds of thousands of Muslim Uyghurs, whose language and cultural identity have been seen by China's Communist Party as a threat to its total control. But following global condemnation for its crackdown on the Uyghurs, China claimed its so-called re-education centers were shut down in 2019. CBS News correspondent Elizabeth Palmer recently traveled to Xinjiang on a government tour to see how the region is now being re-branded by China as a fun-filled destination for international tourists.