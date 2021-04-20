Live

Watch CBSN Live

Rebel gains in war-torn Aleppo may be short-lived

Syrian forces have surrounded Aleppo. But they haven't been able to lock it down, and rebel forces broke through government front lines over the weekend. Now the city is in danger of becoming a slaughterhouse. Debora Patta reports from inside Syria.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.