Live

Watch CBSN Live

Rebel fighters evacuated from Homs

For years they waged war against the Assad regime. But now, these opposition fighters and their families were lining up to leave, defeated -- all part of a deal to rellocate the opposition to northern Syria. Seth Doane has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.