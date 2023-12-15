Watch CBS News

Reality show "Below Deck" doctor and wife face drug charges for oxycodone scam

Reality TV stars Dr. Francis Martinis and his wife Jessica, known for their luxurious yachting lifestyle on the "Below Deck" franchise, are now facing serious drug charges in New York. Authorities accuse Dr. Martinis of writing fake oxycodone prescriptions using cast members' names, with his wife allegedly picking them up and paying in cash. Both have pleaded not guilty, and their attorney claims the charges are unsubstantiated. Tom Hanson reports.
